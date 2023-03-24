Barrie Line GO Train service changes: Here's what you need to know

GO Train users hoping to ride the rails along the Barrie Line this weekend will have to use the bus service instead.

Metrolinx says there will be no train service on the Barrie Line starting Saturday and Sunday for track construction and maintenance work between Bradford and Downsview Park stations.

Instead, replacement buses will offer service between Union, Rutherford, Maple, King City, Aurora, Newmarket, East Gwillimbury, Bradford, Barrie South and the Allandale Waterfront GO stations.

However, the buses will not serve the Downsview Park station.

"Some bus trips will run express to Aurora GO, so be sure to check schedules before you travel," GO Transit states on its website.

Regular train service resumes Monday.

Additionally, starting April 8, GO Train commuters will notice some off-peak rail services shifting to bus service on the Barrie, Stouffville, Lakeshore West, and Lakeshore East Lines.

Metrolinx says the service change will allow more downtime along the tracks for "important project construction and overall maintenance work."

Weekday train service on the Barrie Line will be replaced with buses outside peak periods.

On weekends, buses will replace most train services, with rail service to and from the Allandale Waterfront station running roughly every three hours.

Complete information and transit schedules are available here.