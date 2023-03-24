Barrie Line GO Train service changes: Here's what you need to know

A GO Train is pictured in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) A GO Train is pictured in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S.-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver