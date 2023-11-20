BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie library briefly shuttered due to noisy renovations

    A battery drop-off box is stationed at the Painswick Library on Dean Avenue in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) A battery drop-off box is stationed at the Painswick Library on Dean Avenue in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)

    The bookshelves will not be cloaked in silence in a Barrie library this week.

    The noise of an HVAC replacement is partially responsible for the closure of Barrie’s Painswick library on Wednesday morning.

    The Barrie Public Library’s Painswick location will also be shuttered for water main work for a new condo on Dean Avenue.

    “It is expected that Painswick will be able to re-open in the afternoon with full services; when the timing is confirmed, we will share on our website and social media,” said Hinda Koza-Culp, marketing and communications coordinator in a press release Monday.

