Barrie hosts weekend-long pickleball championships

The East Bayfield Arena is hosting the Central Western Region Pickleball Championships this weekend.

This is one of six locations across the province to host the major tournament.

Players will be vying for a spot in the Ontario Championships that will be held this fall in Collingwood.

Players from the central west region came out to play Friday morning, with games running all day.

Kim Porter, the Barrie Pickleball Club president, says the sport has really taken off locally. "In terms of the Barrie Pickleball Club itself, we ended last season with 234 members, and we haven't even opened the season this year yet for outdoors, and we're almost at 450."

Roughly 340 people will participate this weekend in pickleball matchups, sponsored by Jeff Walters Jewellers, with the event wrapping up Sunday evening.