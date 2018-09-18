

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie is celebrating another milestone.

This week the team with the hospital’s new regional heart program performed three advanced procedures, including the first angioplasty in the new cardiac intervention unit.

The unit completed its first angiogram in January and is slowly phasing in more advanced cardiac services.

Officials with the hospital say more complex cases will continue to be referred to other cardiac centres for the time being.

Dr. Mark Kotowycz says the new procedures are a step forward.

. “Having these advanced cardiac services available at RVH means most patients in North Simcoe Muskoka will be able to get lifesaving intervention within 90 minutes of a heart attack.”

Until now patients had to travel to Southlake hospital in Newmarket for these procedures. The new regional heart program is set to be fully operational by 2020.