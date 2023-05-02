Barrie homeowners get a boost with Ontario's home heating incentive program

The Ontario government is investing a total of $8.2 million in the Clean Home Heating Initiative to help families keep energy costs down in more communities.

The Ontario Government is now offering Barrie residents the opportunity to be a part of the Clean Home Heating Initiative, which provides homeowners with financial incentives of up to $4,500 for the installation of electric heat pumps with smart controls.

"Electric heat pumps replace existing air conditioners in the summer, but they can also operate in reverse in the winter to provide high-efficiency home heating," the province said in a news release.

Energy Minister Todd Smith said switching to hybrid heating could save customers $280 annually on their energy bills while cutting their emissions by a third.

"Our government is excited to provide this opportunity to homeowners in Barrie as we continue to deliver more ways for families to take control of their energy bills and keep costs down," he said.

The increased funding brings the total number of eligible households to more than 1,500, officials said.

"I'm excited that the Clean Home Heating Initiative is expanding into Barrie. We're committed to advocating for these opportunities that encourage energy conservation and support a more affordable choice for our residents," said Alex Nuttall, Mayor of the City of Barrie. "The City of Barrie welcomes these kinds of efficiencies."

The Clean Home Heating Initiative was introduced in September 2022, with a government commitment of up to $4.5 million to provide hybrid heating incentives to residential customers in London, St. Catherines, Peterborough, and Sault Ste. Marie.