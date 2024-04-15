BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie high school reopens days after washroom fire, police continue to investigate

    Share

    A Barrie high school reopened on Monday after its doors were closed to students and staff for several days following a fire.

    St. Joseph's Catholic High School on Cundles Road dismissed students early on Wednesday after a small fire broke out in a boy's washroom.

    The school board said while the fire was quickly extinguished, it caused significant smoke damage to the restroom and adjacent hallways.

    The board said the air quality would have to be tested before anyone could return to the school.

    The situation forced the cancellation of parent/teacher interviews and postponed the semi-formal dance scheduled for last Friday.

    Meanwhile, police started investigating the cause of the fire, warning that if it is determined to be arson, it is a serious offence that could carry jail time.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News