Barrie high school reopens days after washroom fire, police continue to investigate

A Barrie high school reopened on Monday after its doors were closed to students and staff for several days following a fire.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School on Cundles Road dismissed students early on Wednesday after a small fire broke out in a boy's washroom.

The school board said while the fire was quickly extinguished, it caused significant smoke damage to the restroom and adjacent hallways.

The board said the air quality would have to be tested before anyone could return to the school.

The situation forced the cancellation of parent/teacher interviews and postponed the semi-formal dance scheduled for last Friday.

Meanwhile, police started investigating the cause of the fire, warning that if it is determined to be arson, it is a serious offence that could carry jail time.