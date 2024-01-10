Barrie gives initial approval to updated Affordable Housing Strategy
A new report is painting a dark picture of affordability challenges facing residents in the City of Barrie.
On Wednesday night, councillors gave initial approval to a new Affordable Housing Strategy. The project has been unveiled in stages over the last year, with the final portion being presented to council this week.
Staff have been working with N. Barry Lyons Consulting since early last year to replace the strategy last updated in 2014.
The strategy breaks down ownership affordability into nine different income decile groups. Research has shown that only resales of one-bedroom condo units are priced at an affordable level for groups below the highest income decile, which is a total household annual income of $216,473.
For rentals, most options were limited to primarily small apartments for anyone under the seventh income decile, which is a total household annual income of $142,475.
"Well, it's almost all of them when you think about it and jobs that are local, local employment opportunities, and it is devastating to see that the entire middle class essentially, as you are trying to get into the homeownership market, are unable to do so, almost across the board here in the City of Barrie," Mayor Nuttall said to CTV News ahead of Wednesday's meeting.
Currently, as approved, the strategy recommends nine different actions that the City can take to address affordability concerns in the housing market, some of which are already underway:
- Undertake a comprehensive review of the City's zoning bylaw (underway)
- Update the City's existing incentive program and increase the annual budget
- Use public land to deliver new affordable housing (underway)
- Work towards a decision faster (underway)
- Create a concierge program connecting parties who are interested in partnering to deliver new housing
- Enhance the Simcoe County Secondary Suite Program for Barrie
- Enact a Rental Replacement bylaw to preserve existing rental stock
- Continue shifting the public discourse around growth, density and affordable housing
- Explore potential for inclusionary zoning in Barrie
As part of the ongoing work to update the City's zoning bylaw, the strategy has numerous recommendations, including eliminating single-detached-only zoning restrictions and allowing more density in neighbourhoods. To unlock specific funding opportunities from the Federal government, many cities have had to change zoning to allow for the creation of fourplexes and sixplexes.
While he believes in intensification, the mayor says it has to be done in the right places and believes discourse is already changing amongst the public.
"I think we want to do this in a strategic way that doesn't change the fabric or the culture of the city but does allow for individuals who are seeking to live here, to own homes here, to rent here, to be able to do so at a cost that makes sense and is in line with the incomes that are earned," said Nuttall.
The City has also already been working on unlocking public land for affordable housing opportunities, another recommendation in the updated strategy. Nuttall says that currently three parcels have been declared surplus and are going through the rezoning process now. Those include the former police station on Sperling Drive, the H-Block beside the downtown library and a property beside the library branch on Dean Ave.
During initial deliberations, Ward 1 councillor Clare Riepma suggested protecting existing rental stock might be one of the quickest actions in the strategy that the City can take, something staff confirmed. According to the CMHC, 1200 new purpose-built rentals have been completed over the last 20 years, but the City has seen just 350 net new purpose-built rental apartments added to its supply.
"We do really want to make sure that we can keep those buildings for sure rentals, so that would most likely be one of the quickest implementation tools that staff bring back to council," said Michelle Banfield, the City's director of development services.
The mayor says one of his top concerns not addressed in the strategy is an effort to help first-time buyers get into the market. For Nuttall, not addressing this issue could spell disaster for generations.
"One of the big things that was missing for me is an opportunity or the creation or earmarking of a program that would help local people actually get into the ownership market as well," Nuttall said. "I don't think people who grow up in Barrie should have to leave town in order to purchase a home."
With the strategy approved, staff will continue to work with stakeholders as they develop an implementation plan. That will be brought to council for deliberation and approval by June.
