Barrie Food Bank falling short of Spring Campaign targets with one week left

With just one week remaining in its Spring Campaign, the Barrie Food Bank is calling on the community's generosity to help it reach its goals of collecting 100,000 pounds of food and $250,000.

"We've seen an incredible outpouring of support from our community throughout this campaign, and we are immensely grateful for each and every donation," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank executive director.

Still, the food bank is falling short of its targets.

"We are currently at one-third of our campaign goal for financial donations. In terms of food donations, we've reached 75 per cent of our goal," Palmer noted.

The local food bank supports roughly 7,200 individuals each month, with more than 650 first-time users, making this food drive more critical than ever.

"Financial donations help us purchase meat, milk, eggs, and produce. We only purchase from local stores who give us great pricing, and donations stay in the community," the food bank's executive director explained.

The Spring Campaign helps keep the food bank's shelves stocked for months.

How To Donate

There are several ways to support the campaign, including:

Online and receive an automatic tax receipt

Cheque or cash dropped off at 42 Anne Street South in Barrie weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donate non-perishable food items in grocery store bins or at the food bank

Organize a food drive on behalf of a company or organization

The Barrie Food Bank Spring Campaign wraps up Sunday.