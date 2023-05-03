Barrie fire crews battle blaze at local business

Barrie fire crews are on scene of a blaze at HK Kolmar Canada on 149 Victoria Street Wednesday morning. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Barrie fire crews are on scene of a blaze at HK Kolmar Canada on 149 Victoria Street Wednesday morning. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Security tightens in London ahead of coronation

Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver