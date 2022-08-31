Barrie Farmers' Market to host final pop-up market
One of the longest-running Canadian farmers' markets is celebrating its final pop-up appearance at Centennial Beach Thursday.
The Barrie Farmers' Market – started in 1846 – will return to Mulcaster Street near City Hall in September and October before moving inside City Hall in November.
But for now, 25 of its leading vendors will bring their wares, such as butter tarts and other baked goods, organic beef, micro greens and field vegetables and artisans and woodworkers to the waterfront one more time.
Jamie Grant, who took over this year as the single staff member of the market, said having the mobile markets around the waterfront this summer has been good for business.
"It's been exponential in exposing people to our farmers' market," Grant said.
"We've had people who just moved to the area say they're so glad we're here and others who have lived here, saying they didn't know about the farmers' market," she said.
With a $25,000 grant from the City of Barrie for marketing, decorations and promotional materials, Grant said the enhancements have proved to be a marketing magnet for Barrie and area residents.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
BREAKING | 3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rules
An infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
Toxic chemicals commonly found in dollar store items, testing shows
Canada needs more transparency and better enforcement to protect Canadians from unlimited exposure to toxic chemicals like lead and cadmium, an analysis from Environmental Defence said Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is defending his government's language-law reform as 'balanced' amid renewed criticism from business leaders that it will do enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
Ottawa
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Council approves demolishing apartment building for parking lot
Ottawa city council has approved a plan to demolish a downtown apartment building to put up a parking lot.
-
Coconut Lagoon reopens two years after it was destroyed by fire
One of Ottawa’s most popular restaurants reopened its doors on Wednesday, more than two years after it was destroyed by a fire.
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Utility hole at site of Barrie crash that killed 6 becomes focus of investigation
Police are focusing in on a large utility hole at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont. that claimed the lives of six young adults over the weekend.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Brantford police charge 34-year-old man with first-degree murder
Brantford police have charged Joseph Cunningham Davis, 34, of Brantford, with first-degree murder.
London
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Charges laid after crash at Highbury and Huron
Two people are charged after a single-vehicle crash in London on Tuesday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., police say a man was driving a vehicle northbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Huron Street when the car hit a light standard in the middle of the median.
-
Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Suspended driver charged following two-vehicle crash in Timmins
A 26-year-old resident of Kapuskasing has been charged in connection with an Aug. 30 collision in Timmins involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV.
Windsor
-
Multiple shots fired at Tecumseh home: OPP
Essex County OPP say multiple rounds of shots were fired at a home in Tecusmeh.
-
Three suspects arrested in alleged Windsor assault posted on social media
Windsor police say they have arrested three suspects after releasing a video of an alleged violent assault posted on social media.
-
Dryer lint blamed for east Windsor house fire
Windsor fire responded to a blaze at a residence in the city's east side.
Calgary
-
Guns, drugs, money seized in Calgary following lengthy investigation
Two Calgary men face multiple charges after police seized weapons, drugs, and cash from two residences following a four-month long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation.
-
UCP government's decision on surplus called 'huge win' for Alberta
Some advocacy groups are applauding Alberta's decision about its increased oil revenues, saying it will save residents hundreds.
-
Young boy dies in Coral Springs Lake drowning
A Calgary family is mourning the loss of a child in the aftermath of a drowning in the city's northeast Coral Springs community earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
No criminal charges following 'exorcism' where boy allegedly suffered seizure: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid in connection to an alleged exorcism at a Bible camp where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Suspect barricaded in Saskatoon home prompts heavy police presence
Saskatoon police were on scene Wednesday afternoon in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Two people killed in rollover near Carrot River, Sask.
Two people are dead following a fatal crash near Carrot River.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police offering $50K to innovator who can slow down catalytic converter thieves
Edmonton police are offering a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who come up with a viable method of preventing catalytic converter thefts.
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Alberta to use $13.2B budget windfall to pay down debt, put cash in piggy bank
Alberta’s finance minister says the government is going to use this year’s projected windfall budget surplus to pay down debt and put some cash in its piggy bank.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Dog killed, woman injured after hit-and-run in Vancouver: police
Vancouver police say they're looking for the driver of an SUV after a dog was killed and a woman injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
-
B.C. researchers tout promising progress on oral insulin tablets
A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia is developing something they say could be a game-changer for people living with diabetes.