Barrie Farmers' Market to host final pop-up market

One of the longest-running Canadian farmers' markets is celebrating its final pop-up appearance at Centennial Beach Thursday.

The Barrie Farmers' Market – started in 1846 – will return to Mulcaster Street near City Hall in September and October before moving inside City Hall in November.

But for now, 25 of its leading vendors will bring their wares, such as butter tarts and other baked goods, organic beef, micro greens and field vegetables and artisans and woodworkers to the waterfront one more time.

Jamie Grant, who took over this year as the single staff member of the market, said having the mobile markets around the waterfront this summer has been good for business.

"It's been exponential in exposing people to our farmers' market," Grant said.

"We've had people who just moved to the area say they're so glad we're here and others who have lived here, saying they didn't know about the farmers' market," she said.

With a $25,000 grant from the City of Barrie for marketing, decorations and promotional materials, Grant said the enhancements have proved to be a marketing magnet for Barrie and area residents.