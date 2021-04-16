BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie’s Live Music Show, a public Facebook group, just celebrated its one-year anniversary after a fantastic year.

The group has entertained people while raising more than $100,000 for dozens of local charities.

It continues to attract more viewers, musicians, as well as nearly 12,000 members.

Barrie’s Live Music Show started as a way for musicians to continue to perform during the first lockdown.

Even musicians from around the world have taken part.

There are performances every night of the week, in one-hour time slots.

A different charity is chosen every month.

