Advertisement
Barrie Facebook group entertains while raising money for local charities
Barrie’s Live Music Show, a public Facebook group, just celebrated its one-year anniversary after a fantastic year. (Supplied)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie’s Live Music Show, a public Facebook group, just celebrated its one-year anniversary after a fantastic year.
The group has entertained people while raising more than $100,000 for dozens of local charities.
It continues to attract more viewers, musicians, as well as nearly 12,000 members.
Barrie’s Live Music Show started as a way for musicians to continue to perform during the first lockdown.
Even musicians from around the world have taken part.
There are performances every night of the week, in one-hour time slots.
A different charity is chosen every month.
To see who is performing, donate to a charity, or arrange to perform yourself, click here.