Barrie driver stopped for clearing only a small patch of snow from rear window

Police remind motorists to completely clear snow and ice off their vehicles before hitting the roads after one driver was spotted in downtown Barrie with only a small patch brushed clean.

In this case, police say the officer spoke with the driver, who cleared off the vehicle and was sent on their way.

However, it is illegal not to clear your windows under the Highway Traffic Act, including your front, rear, and side windows.

Failing to do so can come with a $110 fine.

Snow and ice on a vehicle can be considered a safety hazard and fly into another vehicle's path, which is why police also recommend clearing the vehicle hood and, if possible, the roof.