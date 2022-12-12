Barrie driver stopped for clearing only a small patch of snow from rear window

Police say this vehicle was spotted in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Dec. 12, 2022, with only a small patch of snow cleared in the rear window. (Barrie Police Services/Twitter) Police say this vehicle was spotted in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Dec. 12, 2022, with only a small patch of snow cleared in the rear window. (Barrie Police Services/Twitter)

