Barrie councillors looking to include rail transit options with proposed Fairgrounds development
Barrie city councillors took a few significant steps forward on Wednesday towards revitalizing an iconic property that has remained dormant for the better part of two decades.
On Wednesday general committee gave a round of approval towards sending down a Community Infrastructure and Housing Accelerator (CIHA) application to the province for a proposed development on the old Barrie Fairgrounds property along Essa Rd.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
"This is a very complex piece because you bring in the Ministry of Transportation beside the 400, the Essa Road improvements that have been taking place at the 400; there are two school boards that are looking for schools to be put on this site," Mayor Alex Nuttall said to CTV News.
"Obviously we need the Minister of Education to get involved because between those two school boards there will be about two thirds of the site that will be gone."
In addition to approving advancing the CIHA application, Ward 7 Councillor Jim Harris tabled a motion to direct staff to investigate ways for Barrie Transit to use an existing rail spur to connect the soon-to-be revitalized Allandale Transit Hub to the property.
"Should it be able to happen…being able to really, easily, efficiently, and effectively get from this site to that site would be really exciting, and it may create some new interesting potential opportunities for moving people around our city," Harris said during his comments to council.
The mayor thinks it could help more communities than just the proposed Fairgrounds development, saying multiple developments along the rail spur have been approved and are awaiting construction to begin.
"If we're going to take a serious look at how to deal with the traffic on Essa Rd. and how to deal with the new traffic over, let's say, Bradford Street, Innisfil Street, Tiffin Street, this is one other option that will hopefully have a positive impact on that, and I think will create some really good opportunities for these approved buildings to have a great business case to be built," the mayor said to council.
The proposal from Greenworld Construction Inc. would see just over 4,000 new units built on the site when the City faces a severe housing shortfall. Most of those units would be split across multiple high-rise towers, with just over 100 coming from newly constructed townhomes.
Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Up to 40 cm of rapidly accumulating snow to blanket the region: Environment Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Montreal's REM suffers outage, 250K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than a quarter of a million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power and Montreal's light-rail line was out of service Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm brought strong winds and rain across the province.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Meet the Canadian company bringing you photos from the moon
A Canadian-made camera is supplying the world with some of the newest images from the moon.
Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Canada working to airdrop aid in Gaza Strip as soon as possible: Hussen's office
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office confirmed late Wednesday that Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.