Barrie councillors calling for provincial government to address doctor shortage

Ahead of a major gathering next week of municipal leaders from across Ontario, the Barrie City Council is taking a stand and calling for action on the province's healthcare system.

On Wednesday night, councillors approved a direct motion to join other municipalities, putting pressure on the Ford government to address what many healthcare experts say is a worsening doctor shortage. The motion, put forward without notice by Councillor Ann-Marie Kungl, comes as many councillors and mayors are gathering in Ottawa next week for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's (AMO) annual conference.

"This is really, I think, a call to action knowing that we've got some pressure points and assuming that you hear, as I do, from residents seeking access to a family physician in this city, unattached patients, access to walk-in clinics [and] the need for greater support in that area," Kungl said to her colleague's during their summer meeting on Wednesday.

The motion was brought forth as part of a coordinated effort between AMO and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). The two organizations have teamed up to empower as many of the province's 444 municipalities as possible to pass a motion calling for increased action on addressing Ontario's doctor shortage from the provincial government.

According to the resolution, which was provided to municipalities to consider adopting by the AMO and OMA, approximately 2.3 million Ontarians do not have access to a family doctor. The document also says upwards of 40 per cent of current family doctors are considering entering retirement over the next five years.

"I think some of us are at different health system tables and have a really direct line to what's happening and the strength of partnerships, but we have seen that through years and year's retirements of some of our frontline physicians," Kungl said Wednesday during council's meeting.

The motion, which was seconded by Councillor Jim Harris, passed unanimously.

In the joint letter with the AMO requesting support from local councils, the OMA confirmed that it will be participating in next week's conference in Ottawa, which runs from Aug. 18-21.

Premier Doug Ford is also expected to be in attendance at the gathering.