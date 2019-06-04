

CTV Barrie





Residents are going to have to wait a few more weeks to find out whether or not Barrie City Council will endorse a supervised consumption site at 90 Mulcaster Street in Barrie.

After three and a half hours of debate, discussions and deputations from the public, councillors voted to defer the decision until June 24th. Councillors are asking officials with the Simcoe-Muskoka Opioid Strategy to investigate other more “suitable” locations, including one by the downtown bus terminal, and to report back to council on June 24th.

The decision follows nine deputations from residents, who spoke out against the location of the proposed site. Council rules dictate that only deputations against an issue are allowed so no presentations in support of the site were made.

Residents argued their voices hadn’t been heard and that there hadn’t been adequate notification about public meetings.

“The postcard sent to local residents did not have any notice that there was a safe injection site planned at 90 Mulcaster printed on it,” said one man during his deputation.

Others claimed the data and research around the site were flawed, and that other sites hadn’t been properly considered.

“You have chosen to hear that this site is the best, instead of the only,” said one woman during her deputation.

But Matt Turner, the Harm Reduction Coordinator with the Gilbert Centre and member of the Simcoe-Muskoka Opioid Strategy advocacy group, says he is confident 90 Mulcaster is the best choice.

“We feel 90 Mulcaster is the best location, despite what residents are saying. It provides the best wrap-around supports, and is away from most areas people feel are sensitive.”

Councillors were divided on the topic.

“There’s no sense of rushing into this,” said Councillor Mike McCann. “If we don’t get this right, the province is going to reject our application.”

“The fact is the site was chosen because of the other services that are on site, and that simply isn’t true of anywhere else,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman, referring to the addiction counselling provided by the Canadian Mental Health Association in the building and the neighbouring David Busby Centre.

Members of the Simcoe-Muskoka Opioid Strategy advocacy group will now report back to council on June 24th but say finding another better location in three weeks is not likely.