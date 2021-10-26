Barrie Council gives green light to road expansion in south end

BARRIE, ONT. -

Barrie City Council has approved an expansion that will help out businesses and commuters in the city's south end.

Council gathered on Monday night to approve the project, that would provide a quicker commute for residents and visitors to the city.

The expansion of Bryne Drive will see the southern portion of the road connected to Harvie Road to Caplan Avenue.

Construction on the project could start as early as next year.

Additionally, Council voted against the Residential Absentee Landlord Project, which would have granted the city grounds to inspect homes failing to comply with bylaw rules.

Instead, the City is considering hiring more bylaw officers, to be decided during a budget meeting in December.