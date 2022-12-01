Barrie Colts trade Hunter Haight for draft picks

The Barrie Colts have traded Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Haight to the Saginaw Spirit.

In return, the Colts acquire second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026 and third-round picks in 2025 and 2026.

Haight had a solid rookie season, scoring 22 goals in a 41-point season in 63 games. In 20 games this season, he has just three goals and nine points in 20 games.

"We would like to thank Hunter and his family for being a member of our family since they first joined our team in April 2020. Hunter is a true professional on and off the ice," said Marty Williamson, Colts head coach, in a press release Thursday.

"This trade allows Hunter a fresh start with Saginaw, and we wish Hunter all the best with them."

A pro on & off the ice, you wore the Colts jersey proudly.



Wishing you all the best in Saginaw, Haighter! @haight_hunter pic.twitter.com/YMOMfycP81 — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) December 1, 2022

Howie Campbell, Colts president, said he wishes Haight well and believed it was the best decision for the team moving forward.

"Here in Barrie, we have always strived to not only put a winning team on the ice but help mould these young men into better people and give them the best chance at taking their careers to the next level," Campbell said in the press release.

"In this case, we have been able to do that by adding the assets we need to improve our team, not only before the trade deadline but in the future as well."

The Wild drafted Haight in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Haight returns to Sadlon Arena Dec. 8 when the Colts welcome in the Spirit.