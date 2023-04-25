Barrie Colts force game seven

The Barrie Colts have extended their season for at least one more night after doubling up the North Bay Battalion 4-2 in game six of their second-round series at Sadlon Arena on Monday.

The series is now tied at three wins each heading into a seventh and deciding game in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Forward Tyler Savard was the hero for the Colts after scoring his second goal of the night with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to break a 2-2 tie.

North Bay took an early 1-0 lead on a powerplay when Dalyn Wakely scored his fifth postseason goal on a sharp-angle shot.

Barrie answered with Declan McDonnell’s fifth of the playoffs, finishing off a back-door pass before the first period expired.

Savard’s first of the night came six minutes into the second period when the Colts got a powerplay goal of their own to take a 2-1 lead that would hold up until the third period.

Both North Bay markers came on the man advantage, including the equalizer, just 1:47 into the third period before Barrie retook a lead they would not relinquish while adding an empty-netter from Beau Jelsma.

Anson Thornton made 32 saves in the victory for the Colts, while Dom DiVencentiis stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced for the Battalion.

Game seven is set for 7 tonight at the North Bay Memorial Gardens. The winner will advance to take on the Peterborough Petes in the Eastern Conference final after they eliminated the Ottawa 67s in six games.