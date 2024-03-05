BARRIE
Barrie

    Barrie Chrysler celebrates International Women's Day luncheon

    Barrie Chrysler will celebrate International Women's Day with an empowerment luncheon on Friday.

    Guest speaker Brandi Ferenc will share her journey to change and success as the owner of Fair-Trades Toolbox.

    Proceeds will directly help women and children in the community recover and rebuild their lives after overcoming violence through programs, counselling and safe and affordable housing.

    "We are inviting the community to meet with us at Barrie City Hall Rotunda at 4:30. There will be a very quick flag raising, and then we march through the streets of downtown Barrie," Teresa MacLennan, Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie.

    The day will include a silent auction, raffles, an eight-foot charcuterie board, and a catered luncheon.

    The Empowerment Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

