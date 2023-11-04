Barrie Christmas Arts and Crafts show returns for 27th edition

Some talented crafters are helping to make Christmas shopping all the more easy for Barrie residents this weekend.

The annual Christmas Arts and Crafts show has taken over Sadlon Arena for its 27th year in a row.

There are over 100 crafters and artisans from across the province for people to find their special gifts.

"It's very important for them to have a platform that they can count on year after year to make their living," said Barbara Rose, Area Productions Director. "A lot of them may be retired, and this is how they make their living. This is how they put their food on the table; they are very creative, and they just capitalize on that."

The event, which began on Friday, will continue into Sunday, with thousands of people still expected to attend.