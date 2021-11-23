Barrie Chamber of Commerce names 2021 Business Award winners

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce has named this year's Barrie Business Award recipients.

During a virtual award ceremony on Tuesday, the Barrie Chamber named these local businesses and employees for their contribution in the community:

• Manufacturing, Engineering, & Construction business Excellence Award: Environmental Systems Corporation.

• Service Sector Business Excellence Award: Trainer's Choice Inc.

• Hospitality and Tourism business Excellence Award: Chillz Dessert Lounge.

• Not-for-profit or Charitable Organization Award: Theatre By The Bay.

• New Business Award: Local Street Marketplace.

• Business Growth Award: FreshSpoke.

• Marketing and Promotions Award: The Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage.

• Pay it Forward Award: Connect Hair Studio.

• City of Barrie Mayor's Employer of the Year Award: ADM Design Inc.

• Employee of the Year Award: Adam Kovacs of North Swing Golf Lounge

• Entrepreneur Award of excellence: Denise Tuckey, Olive Oil Co.

The Chamber of Commerce says the awards are intended to acknowledge a set of values that recognizes social responsibility, entrepreneurial spirit, risk taking, ideas and innovation in the community.