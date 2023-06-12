Barrie bridge infrastructure project to begin

A red traffic light on Dunlop Street West in Barrie, Ont. (DAVID SULLIVAN/CTV NEWS) A red traffic light on Dunlop Street West in Barrie, Ont. (DAVID SULLIVAN/CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver