Barrie bridge infrastructure project to begin

Rush hour in the Dunlop Street West bridge area is set slow to a crawl in the coming weeks.

In preparation for the upcoming Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) 's interchange and bridge replacement at Highway 400 and Dunlop Street, sewer construction is about to put the brakes on local traffic.

The City of Barrie says the infrastructure around the Edgehill/Cedar Pointe Drive/Dunlop Street/Hart Drive area must be relocated to prepare for the upcoming bridge work.

This sanitary sewer construction project will start in the next few weeks and will take approximately a year to complete.

The work will start on Hart Drive before crossing the highway to Dunlop Street, then progress to the Dunlop Street and Cedar Pointe Drive intersection and move along to Edgehill Drive.

Detours will be in place, and Barrie Transit routes 5 and 6 will be detoured during the work.

During construction (between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday), access to Hart Drive, Dunlop Street, Edgehill Drive, and Cedar Pointe Drive will be restricted.

There will also be some night and weekend construction work. Emergency services will have access at all times and local businesses will remain open.

The work will include the following:

Cedar Pointe Drive will be closed for approximately three months. Businesses along Cedar Pointe Drive will remain open for business throughout the duration of construction, but Cedar Pointe Drive will be closed, and access to businesses will only be from Edgehill Drive.

Lane restrictions will take place on Hart Drive. All businesses along Hart Drive will remain open throughout construction.

The Cedar Pointe Drive/Edgehill Drive intersection will be closed for approximately three months.

This construction project is a key part of preparing for the MTO's work for the Dunlop Street bridge replacement. At the completion of this project (summer 2024), the MTO will start the Dunlop bridge replacement project, which is expected to take approximately four years to complete.

Updates are available on the Dunlop Street Sanitary Relocation project.