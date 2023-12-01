Barrie area realtors pledge money for local shelters in virtual fundraiser

The average cost of one night at a shelter is about $30.

The third annual Night of Shelter fundraiser hosted by the Barrie and District Association of Realtors (BDAR) raised enough money virtually to pay for a full year of shelter.

The realtors' initial goal was to raise 365 nights of shelter for $11,000.

More than 100 realtors and 15 brokerages participate in the virtual fundraiser, said Lindsay Percy, BDAR's chairperson.

"We are happy to say that because of the generosity of our realtor community once again this year, we have raised 367 nights of shelter totalling more than $11,000," she said.

One in five Canadians spends more than 50 percent of their income on rent or mortgage payments.

The fundraiser provides a chance to highlight these important issues happening within our communities and the amazing works of local organizations that work to end homelessness, Percy said.

"Homelessness comes in many forms as each individual has been affected differently with some escaping trauma, mental health problems, system failures, and so much more," she said.

Donations from the fundraiser will provide an individual or family experiencing homelessness with a safe place to sleep, meals, basic health, mental health support, and assistance in finding sustainable housing and employment.

In addition to the Night of Shelter fundraiser and working through the Realtors Care® Foundation, BDAR distributed $16,942 this year to other local shelter-based organizations, including Habitat for Humanity Huronia and Redwood Park Communities.

"We want to thank our members and the greater community for their support and generosity," said Percy. "The Night of Shelter fundraiser has become near to our hearts, and we look forward to continuing to support our local shelters through these initiatives."