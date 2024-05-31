Barrie and Saginaw sign sister city agreement

The cities of Barrie and Saginaw, MI, have joined together as sister cities.

The official signing of a sister city agreement was held in Saginaw, Michigan with Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall and Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore Thursday.

"This new sister city relationship is focused on developing economic opportunities that will increase bilateral trade between the sister cities, allowing for facilitated introductions for Barrie businesses to new businesses in the U.S. networks," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall.

A delegation comprised of Barrie officials, International Relations Committee members and Georgian College staff travelled to Saginaw to meet with Saginaw officials, Saginaw Valley State University staff and Ontario government officials.

The City of Barrie's International Relations Committee (IRC) was presented with an opportunity to explore a sister city relationship with the Saginaw in Michigan following the Economic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Province of Ontario and the State of Michigan signed in July, 2023.

The intent of the MOU is to support joint initiatives in priority areas, such as electric vehicles and related supply chains, and connections made through the Ontario trade office.

Saginaw is part of the Greater Tri-Cities region of Central Michigan, with similar areas of interest in alignment with the economic objectives recently adopted by the International Relations Committee.

The purpose of this sister city agreement is to promote cooperation and exchange, aiming to elevate and enrich both communities while also fulfilling internal objectives.

This sister city agreement will focus on the following objectives:

Economic development (business networking and investment)

Trade promotion (promote and facilitate trade)

Educational exchange (programs for high schools and post-secondary)

Community development (develop learning opportunities for both communities)

Cultural exchange (exchanges between cultural leaders in both communities)

The International Relations Committee co-ordinates and enhances the Barrie's relationships with international communities for the benefit of the social, economic, educational and cultural development of our citizens and our community.