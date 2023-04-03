Barrie and Innisfil look to introduce speed cameras to curb aggressive driving
Driving too quickly through Barrie and Innisfil may soon become even riskier as both municipalities look to introduce automated speed cameras in school and community safety zones.
While the primary goal is to encourage safe driving and reduce the number of speeding violations, the hope is the new technology will help communities avoid costly accidents and fatalities.
"Our goal is to have zero tickets and have everybody driving safely," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.
Innisfil would become one of the first Ontario municipalities of its size to bring in the new technology because the program's price tag has been a significant deterrent.
"It's not only the expense of the equipment, but it's also the processing. The administration of the tickets and processing eats into a lot of that," said Dollin.
Local Authority Services, a branch of The Association of Municipalities of Ontario, can help communities afford the necessary equipment and support the processing of tickets.
"They're helping us to develop the first joint processing centre under their umbrella. Toronto already has a joint processing centre for all the bigger municipalities south of Barrie," said Barrie Court Services manager Rodger Bates.
Automated speed cameras have proven effective in other regions, such as Quebec, where they have decreased collisions and average speed.
"They've been doing this for a while, and in the camera areas, they've had between a 15 and 42 per cent decrease in collisions and over 13 kilometres per hour decrease in average speed," Dollin concluded.
There is no timeline for when the new speed cameras will be installed and active. Innisfil councillors hope those details will be more apparent at the next town meeting on April 12.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A negative friendship with lots of ups and downs could be impacting your physiological health: study
According to a new study, the way you feel about your close personal relationships on a day-to-day basis may have an impact on how well your body physically functions.
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
Russia rejects U.S. claims its UN council presidency is a joke
Russia's UN ambassador on Monday dismissed U.S. and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool's joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the UN Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives win decisive majority in Prince Edward Island@
Voters in Prince Edward Island delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent Progressive Conservatives on Monday after an election campaign dominated by debate over heath care.
-
Unmet mental health needs a 'public health emergency': mass shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission is putting pressure on the Nova Scotia government to come up with a plan to improve mental health services in the areas most affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. mayor says PC's proposed changes to Official Languages Act are 'deplorable'
The mayor of New Brunswick’s largest French-speaking city says Premier Blaine Higgs is missing a critical opportunity to protect Francophone communities.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Three arrests after drag queen storytelling event on South Shore sparks protest
Three people were arrested on Montreal's South Shore on Sunday after a book reading featuring a popular drag queen sparked a protest. The storytelling event in the City of Saint-Catherine with Barbada de Barbades moved to a secret location in light of a protest planned by Francois Amalega Bitondo, known for planning anti-vaccine demonstrations.
Ottawa
-
Fire survivor describes frantic moments of escape
A survivor of a fatal fire in south Ottawa is sharing the harrowing details of his family's frantic escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
-
An Ottawa company's connection to lunar exploration
An Ottawa company has been testing software set up for lunar exploration for the past eight years, using a 4,000 sq. ft. moon yard.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor not concerned about 'tourist trap' label
A newly released report has found that Niagara Falls is Canada’s worst tourist trap, but that city’s mayor isn’t getting too worked up about it.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
-
Can they win the series at home? Rangers look to eliminate Windsor Spitfires at the Aud this week
The Kitchener Rangers are bringing the playoffs back to home ice after taking down the number one-seeded Windsor Spitfires in back-to-back game action.
-
Large response for Guelph house fire, one person suffers serious burns
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a large house fire in Guelph that left one person seriously injured.
London
-
Bodies discovered during search for missing men
A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont. Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
-
More than a dozen letters urge council to rethink choice for London Police Services Board
A push for city council not to appoint Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) is gaining traction.
-
'West Elgin Arena only holds 377 people': Kraft Hockeyville pre-season NHL game most likely to be played in St. Thomas, Ont.
The small community West Lorne, Ont. is officially Kraft Hockeyville.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack
The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police
A 28-year-old from southern Ontario is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a police traffic stop on Highway 11 in the northeast before crashing the vehicle.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Windsor city council approves biggest property tax increase in two decades
Windsor city council met Monday to set the 2023 property tax rate, approving an increase of 4.48 per cent.
-
Rally at Windsor Salt as contract talks resume
Over 100 people took part in a rally Monday afternoon to support striking Windsor Salt members.
-
Gun upgrade planned for Windsor police officers
The Windsor Police Service is planning to upgrade to new, smaller firearms.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Avoiding 'bozo eruptions' vital to Smith campaign
Controversial candidate statements come up every election, but with the fight for the premier's office so tight, political watchers say Premier Danielle Smith needs to keep them to a minimum if she wants to keep her job.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
'Making things a little more accessible': Paralyzed Bronco looks to improve buildings
Spending the last five years using a wheelchair has given former Humboldt Broncos hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki a new path forward.
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules: province
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
Edmonton
-
Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case
Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Syncrude Canada faces five charges in death of worker at oilsands project in 2021
Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been charged in the death of a worker north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
‘Heroic’ New Westminster resident rescues child stuck in garage door
A New Westminster resident is being praised for taking swift action after a child became entangled in a garage door Sunday evening.
-
'We're not Arizona, Missouri or Tennessee': B.C. MLA tables motion in response to rising anti-drag movement
In response to recent anti-drag laws being passed in the U.S., a Vancouver MLA is calling for B.C.’s government to condemn violence and intimidation of artists and performers in the drag community.