Barn Burner hockey game raises $400K

Thousands of hockey fans gathered at Sadlon Arena on Wednesday as the annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner made a return.

The Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game was played in front of thousands of hockey fans, with a star-studded team participating.

Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares is leading team Plad against Taylor Halls team Denim.

"It's a different environment, obviously, no matter what; as a hockey player, the competitive juices get going even in a game like this when you are having fun, it's different teams and going out there playing, but at the end of the day it's obviously a great thing for the community to interact with so many fans, people who love the game," said Tavares.

For those in attendance, it was a night to get a little closer to their big-league stars.

Organizers say the event raised more than $400,000 this year and $270,000 in 2023.

Tavares and Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall teamed up at Pie Wood Fired Pizza Joint for the pie education backpack campaign.

The initiative, organized by local business Pie Wood Fired Pizza Joint, hands out thousands of back-to-school backpacks to those in need.

"They really give the opportunity to make sure we take care of our own in this city," said Nuttall.

Organizers say the event generated immense success and hope to plan it again in 2025.