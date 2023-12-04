BARRIE
Barrie

    • Attempted Muskoka cottage break-in foiled by cameras

    A suspect accused of an attempted break-in is captured on video surveillance at a cottage in Muskoka, Ont., on Dec. 4, 2023 (Source: OPP) A suspect accused of an attempted break-in is captured on video surveillance at a cottage in Muskoka, Ont., on Dec. 4, 2023 (Source: OPP)

    An attempted break-in in cottage country has police looking for two suspects.

    A couple of alerts by surveillance cameras had the owner of a cottage on Peninsula Road in Muskoka Lakes Township calling Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Officers visited the property on November 26 and confirmed an attempt had been made to enter the cottage.

    Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects caught on camera.

    Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE NDP agriculture critic says he's not impressed by grocers' plans to stabilize prices

    New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them. MacGregor spoke to reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News