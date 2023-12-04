Attempted Muskoka cottage break-in foiled by cameras

An attempted break-in in cottage country has police looking for two suspects.

A couple of alerts by surveillance cameras had the owner of a cottage on Peninsula Road in Muskoka Lakes Township calling Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Officers visited the property on November 26 and confirmed an attempt had been made to enter the cottage.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects caught on camera.

Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.