Attempted jewelry store robbery in Barrie happened same day as Collingwood armed robbery

    Police are looking into a possible link between a Collingwood jewelry store robbery and an attempted robbery in Barrie that both took place on Monday afternoon.

    According to Barrie police, three males, believed to be under 18, entered a downtown jewelry store around 4 p.m. armed with several weapons, including a firearm, behind a customer who was granted access through the locked front door.

    Police say the suspects took off without any merchandise after encountering the store employees.

    They were last seen leaving the area in a white Honda CRV, reported stolen from the Toronto area.

    In a release, the service stated it was aware of the Collingwood jewelry store robbery that happened the same afternoon and is "investigating any connections between the two incidents."

    Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

