Arrests made after BB gun pellet shatters school bus window as children boarded

Two youths face charges after a school bus window was shattered while children were boarding in Severn Township.

Provincial police arrested two individuals, ages 18 and 15, who are accused of firing a BB gun at the bus on February 2 at Coldwater Public School on Gray Street.

Police say the two were also involved in firing a BB gun the following day, damaging property and uttering threats.

Each is charged with pointing a firearm, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and common nuisance - endangering life.

Following the incident with the bus, the school board confirmed no one was injured, and the children were transferred to an alternate bus.

The board noted it was initially thought the window shattered because of a mechanical issue. It wasn't until after police investigated that it was discovered a pellet from a BB gun caused the damage.

Police say the identities of the accused will not be released.