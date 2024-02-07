Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) says the incident happened Friday afternoon at Coldwater Public School, and students were transferred to an alternate bus to be taken home.
"At that time, it was suspected to be a mechanical issue with the window, which was reported as such," the school board stated.
The board said it wasn't until Monday when it received word from the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium that the OPP had confirmed it wasn't a mechanical issue after a call from a community member "who reported that the window shattered as a result of a pellet from a pellet gun."
"Upon receiving this information, a letter was sent to all families with children on bus route 809," SCDSB noted.
No injuries were reported.
Provincial police are asking anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
