BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police said one person was arrested after a blaze at an abandoned home on McKay Road near Veterans Drive Thursday morning.

Six crews from the Barrie Fire and Emergency Services battled the flames for two hours.

The backside of the boarded-up house was heavily damaged in the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark tells CTV News that the fire is considered suspicious and that Barrie police have taken over the investigation.