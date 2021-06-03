Advertisement
Arrest made in abandoned Barrie house fire
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 11:22AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 3, 2021 1:54PM EDT
Smoke blows from an abandoned home on McKay Road near Veterans Road in Barrie Thurs., June 3, 2021. (Kraig Krause/CTV)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police said one person was arrested after a blaze at an abandoned home on McKay Road near Veterans Drive Thursday morning.
Six crews from the Barrie Fire and Emergency Services battled the flames for two hours.
The backside of the boarded-up house was heavily damaged in the fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark tells CTV News that the fire is considered suspicious and that Barrie police have taken over the investigation.
