Barrie Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The man is alleged to have entered a convenience store at 110 Little Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday, when he brandished a knife and demanded the store clerk to open the cash register.

Investigators say he handed the store clerk a grocery bag and asked him to fill it with cigarettes, before allegedly reaching under the counter and grabbing several flavoured cigars.

He’s described as a white male, approximately five feet six inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, black track pants and a dark face covering with white lettering on it.

Police say the suspect ran from the convenience store, and was seen heading southbound through the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.