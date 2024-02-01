Another Simcoe County hospital has changed its stance on COVID-19 vaccinations for employment

A second hospital in Simcoe County has revised its policy for COVID-19 vaccination mandates for new hires as a condition for employment.

In a statement to CTV News, Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) confirmed that "as of January 1, 2024, new hires at GBGH will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment."

The hospital implemented its controversial vaccine protocol in line with other health care centres in Ontario in 2021.

At the time, GBGH said 18 of its 700 hospital staff were put on unpaid leave for failing to get vaccinated.

"The safety of patients and staff is always a priority at GBGH," said Matthew Lawson, GBGH president and CEO. "So we continue to support prevention measures such as masking in all public and clinical care areas of the hospital."

In mid-January, CTV News learned that Simcoe County's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), also revised its vaccine mandate policy for new hires.

In August 2021, RVH announced its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all health centre employees, credentialed staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of October unless they had been granted a medical exemption.

"Anyone who chooses to remain unvaccinated past that date will face progressive action, including unpaid leave and termination for cause and restriction, suspension or termination of privileges for credentialed staff," the release added.

By November of that year, the hospital reported nearly 40 staff members, including 16 nurses, were out of a job for not following the mandated vaccination policy.

On Thursday, RVH and GBGH told CTV News that the new revision to their policies applied to employees who were previously laid off as a result of its mandate.

"All terminated employees are welcome to reapply," said both in a short statement.

Mandates Maintained

CTV News contacted Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital (OSMH), Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH), Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), Headwaters Health Care in Orangeville and Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket regarding their policies for new hires.

OSMH, CGMH, Stevenson Memorial, MAHC, Southlake Regional Health Centre and Headwaters Health Care all confirmed they are currently maintaining the vaccine mandates.

Ontario Hospital Association Recommendation

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said it continues to recommend that hospitals maintain mandatory vaccination requirements to help protect patients, visitors and staff from COVID-19.

"The health care workers of Ontario's hospitals are already required to show evidence of immunity for certain communicable diseases such as measles, rubella, varicella, tuberculosis and others at the time of hire," it said in a statement. "The OHA has always believed there is no reason to treat the COVID-19 vaccine any differently."

The OHA did not provide details on the specific requirements for "mandatory vaccinations."

When CTV News contacted the Ontario Nurses' Association, the organization declined to comment.