Another Simcoe County hospital has changed its stance on COVID-19 vaccinations for employment
A second hospital in Simcoe County has revised its policy for COVID-19 vaccination mandates for new hires as a condition for employment.
In a statement to CTV News, Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) confirmed that "as of January 1, 2024, new hires at GBGH will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment."
The hospital implemented its controversial vaccine protocol in line with other health care centres in Ontario in 2021.
At the time, GBGH said 18 of its 700 hospital staff were put on unpaid leave for failing to get vaccinated.
"The safety of patients and staff is always a priority at GBGH," said Matthew Lawson, GBGH president and CEO. "So we continue to support prevention measures such as masking in all public and clinical care areas of the hospital."
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
In mid-January, CTV News learned that Simcoe County's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), also revised its vaccine mandate policy for new hires.
In August 2021, RVH announced its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all health centre employees, credentialed staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of October unless they had been granted a medical exemption.
"Anyone who chooses to remain unvaccinated past that date will face progressive action, including unpaid leave and termination for cause and restriction, suspension or termination of privileges for credentialed staff," the release added.
By November of that year, the hospital reported nearly 40 staff members, including 16 nurses, were out of a job for not following the mandated vaccination policy.
On Thursday, RVH and GBGH told CTV News that the new revision to their policies applied to employees who were previously laid off as a result of its mandate.
"All terminated employees are welcome to reapply," said both in a short statement.
Mandates Maintained
CTV News contacted Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital (OSMH), Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH), Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), Headwaters Health Care in Orangeville and Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket regarding their policies for new hires.
OSMH, CGMH, Stevenson Memorial, MAHC, Southlake Regional Health Centre and Headwaters Health Care all confirmed they are currently maintaining the vaccine mandates.
Ontario Hospital Association Recommendation
The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said it continues to recommend that hospitals maintain mandatory vaccination requirements to help protect patients, visitors and staff from COVID-19.
"The health care workers of Ontario's hospitals are already required to show evidence of immunity for certain communicable diseases such as measles, rubella, varicella, tuberculosis and others at the time of hire," it said in a statement. "The OHA has always believed there is no reason to treat the COVID-19 vaccine any differently."
The OHA did not provide details on the specific requirements for "mandatory vaccinations."
When CTV News contacted the Ontario Nurses' Association, the organization declined to comment.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies at age 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died.
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to 5 months in jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring up to a couple feet of snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
N.B. premier announces changes to cabinet after two ministers resign
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs revealed changes to his cabinet Friday morning after two ministers announced they are leaving.
-
Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment
The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 1 injured in Montreal apartment fire
Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.
-
Before CAQ renounced private political donations, party proposed doubling maximum contribution to $200
Francois Legault's CAQ, which has just temporarily renounced popular financing, proposed raising the ceiling on political donations to $200 last summer.
-
Hydro-Quebec meets with West Island MNAs to discuss power outages
After a myriad of complaints about power failures in Montreal's West Island, a meeting was held between elected representatives and Hydro-Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau, here are the changes this year
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau this year with a few changes to keep the beloved winter festival viable during the mild weather conditions.
-
Driver charged with assault after Ottawa road rage incident
The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on assault, firearms and drug charges in connection with a road rage incident on Walkley Road Thursday morning.
-
Kingston public health authority issues alert after rise in drug overdoses
The main public health agency for the Kingston region has issued an alert to residents following a recent rise in drug-related poisonings.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to 5 months in jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
-
Man charged in 2010 murder after flying into Toronto Pearson airport
A man wanted in connection with a murder that took place over a decade ago has been taken into custody after flying into Pearson International Airport.
-
Feds to give Toronto another $143M to help house asylum seekers
The federal government is providing Toronto with another $143 million in funding to help support the influx of asylum claimants arriving in the city.
Kitchener
-
Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage at a Mount Forest school is so extensive students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year. New details have also been released about the fire.
-
Guelph police say investigation ongoing at Preservation Park
Police tape was blocking the entrance of Preservation Park as Guelph police conducted an investigation Friday.
-
Caribana festival coming to Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana festival.
London
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Construction of new Strathroy fire station set to begin
The new hall will rise next to the existing structure, which dates back to 1975. It will be torn down once construction is complete.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to 5 months in jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex students going home early on April 8 due to solar eclipse
Students in Windsor-Essex will be sent home from school early on the day of the solar eclipse in April.
-
Coyote sightings reported at Roseland Golf Course
The City of Windsor says neighbours and walkers near Roseland Golf and Curling Club have been reporting coyote sightings on the course.
-
Online fundraiser launched for funeral costs of Lakeshore homicide victim
A fundraiser has been created for a man who was killed last month in Lakeshore.
Calgary
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership
An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
-
Stolen truck crashes into Suncor Building in downtown Calgary
A stolen truck crashed into the Suncor Building in downtown Calgary Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
Staff at Saskatoon elementary school find 'discarded' gun
A gun was found outside St. Mark's Community School on Wednesday morning.
-
Man gets life sentence for random killing at Saskatoon hospital
The trial for a man charged with second-degree murder took a turn Wednesday when the accused changed his plea to guilty.
Edmonton
-
Section of Jasper Avenue closed after pedestrian injured in collision
A collision involving a pedestrian has led Edmonton police to close a section of Jasper Avenue in both directions between 121 and 123 Street.
-
Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities
A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.
-
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Vancouver
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
-
Things to do in Metro Vancouver on the first weekend of February
The first weekend of February brings with it events celebrating Black History Month, Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year, plus the conclusion of this year's Dine Out Vancouver Festival.
-
27 charges approved after break-ins at construction sites of high-end homes: RCMP
More than two dozen charges have been approved against one man following an investigation into multiple break-ins at high-end homes under construction, Burnaby Mounties say.