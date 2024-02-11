Annual Severn Winterfest returns to ODAS Park

The annual Severn Winterfest made its return to ODAS Park this weekend.

The event celebrates winter's magic and community spirit with various activities while raising funds for a local charity.

"It's been a very well-received event. It just gets you outdoors with the family, enjoying the winter," says Chad Cook, President of ODAS Park.

"We normally have 2000-4000 people attending or more," he adds.

This year, the festival featured horse-drawn wagon rides, an ice bar, face painting, chainsaw carving, a demolition derby and more.

"Seeing everyone running around with a smile on their face is why we do it," says Cook.