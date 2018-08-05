

Gabriele Roy, The Canadian Press





History repeated itself on Sunday, as more than a thousand people stood outside of the Dionne quintuplets' birth home in North Bay, Ont., hoping to see one of the two surviving identical sisters.

All were gathered for a ceremony during which a plaque was unveiled to commemorate the national historic significance of the quintuplets, who became international sensations after their birth on May 28, 1934.

"It brings the past back to life," said Annette Dionne, who is now 84 years old. Cecile Dionne was supposed to attend the ceremony, but could not make it due to health issues.

The quintuplets were born near the village of Corbeil, Ont., just south of North Bay. Soon after their birth, the Ontario government placed the quintuplets under the control of a board of guardians and the girls spent their first nine years at "Quintland," a speciality-built facility where they were featured as a tourist attraction.

"Historic designations provide an opportunity to connect with our past and I encourage Canadians to learn more about the Dionne quintuplets' place in Canadian history," said Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Surrounded by children, Dionne walked through the door of the house she was born in for the first time in decades on Sunday. The house was purchased by the city of North Bay in 1985 and turned into a museum dedicated to the family's story.

She said she was moved by the fact that so many people were still interested in the quintuplets' story.

"You know ... it's an old story," she said laughing.

Young and old stood in line waiting to have their picture taken with Annette Dionne, while others signed a book that was there for people to write messages and memories that they share with the quintuplets.

"I'm so honoured to be able to be here today and be able to see her," said Kathy Heino, who came to North Bay from Minnesota with four members of her family.

"I have been following them and I have all kinds of books about them ... it's my obsession because the story is so dramatic," she said.

"I used to be a teacher and children are so important to me, so following them and their story has been really important to me," she added.

Anita Gravelle, 85, also said she has been following the quintuplets for as long as she could remember.

"I had the same doctor as them," said Gravelle, who was born in Callander, Ont., and now lives in North Bay. "It was also him who delivered me a year earlier when I was born."

She said she remembers meeting the older siblings of the quintuplets while she was growing up. She had brought one of the books she has read about the quintuplets to the ceremony.

"It is just such a fascinating story."

During the ceremony, the quintuplets's spokesman Carlo Tarini said in a speech on their behalf that the two sisters wished to take the opportunity to remind Canadians of the importance of children and childhood.

"Open your heart to meritorious causes, turn your passions into compassion and ensure that children in need are rescued," he said, while the crowd cheered loudly.