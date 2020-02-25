BARRIE -- The City of Barrie has a new Ward 3 Councillor after a by-election on Monday evening.

Ann-Marie Kungl defeated seven other candidates vying for the seat, winning with 29 percent of the vote, or 542 votes.

Doug Shipley resigned the Ward 3 seat when he was elected as MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the last federal election.

Kungl, a health care professional, hopes to bring her experience in public health to her new role.

"I'm pretty passionate about, I think, the changes we can make that benefit residents. But also, I've been living in Barrie for the last 16 years. It's my community."

Kungl moved to the city from a small farming community in Southwestern Ontario while her husband, Joe Baker, is from Oro-Medonte.

The Ward 3 Councillor-elect celebrated her victory last night, surrounded by friends and supporters.

The City of Barrie reported a 23.8 percent voter turnout for the by-election.