Angus, Ont. woman honoured by local Legion as Silver Cross Mother

A 97-year-old Angus, Ont. woman was honoured Sunday by the local Legion as a Silver Cross Mother for her work with the Royal Canadian Legion.

Bernice “Bunny” Harrison represents Angus Legion Branch 499.

"It’s very important to me that everybody knows about the Silver Cross Mothers. They are important to our country," Harrison said. "Anything they ask of me, I would be there to do it."

Defined on the Royal Canadian Legion, the Silver Cross Mothers "was first authorized on Dec. 1, 1919, as a memento of personal loss and sacrifice on the part of widows and mothers of Canadian sailors, aviators and soldiers who died for their country during the war."

Being recognized for her work is significant to Harrison.

"I can’t put it into words because it means so much to me. The Angus Legion has always worked hard for anyone who needed it," Harrison said. "To be a part of Angus Legion … I am so proud."

Harrison is also known for setting the record for being the oldest woman to suit up and walk the CN Tower EdgeWalk.