An homage to the Group of Seven by Huntsville artists

A group of seven artists is honouring Canada’s iconic Group of Seven in a truly Canadian fashion.

Continuing an effort that began in 2020 to celebrate the origins of the original group, artist Gerry Lantaigne and six area artists will paint canoes that will be on display during the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery Tour in Huntsville.

Beginning June 12, each artist will paint the underside of a canoe, taking inspiration from a painting by Tom Thomson.

The canoes will be exhibited in the park until the fall and will be included in future editions of the Algonquin Outfitters Paddle Art Auction.

During the last three auctions, the canoes have raised more than $25,000 for Ontario arts and culture organizations.