The City of Orillia is embarking on a bold new vision for the Stephen Leacock Museum to keep the historical site relevant.

"We're being challenged every day to find new and innovative ways to program this space," Jacqueline Sockza, manager of Culture City of Orillia said. "People are looking for experiences; they're not just looking for a static building."

The city hired consultants to develop a new master plan for the museum while preserving its history.

World-renowned author, Stephen Leacock, would draw inspiration for his work from the iconic house built in 1928 that sits nestled on the shores of Lake Couchiching.

The ambitious new plan includes turning the nine-acre property into a community space. The museum hasn't been under a comprehensive review of this type for 20 years.

The museum is located in Orillia Councillor Ted Edmond's ward. He sees future possibilities for the site. "It's a wonderful venue for weddings and gatherings. It's an opportunity to use this site for other kinds of festivals."

The city is first asking residents and visitors to weigh in and complete a survey on the museum's website.

The master plan is expected to be presented to city council by the end of the year for consideration.