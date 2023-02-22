Alliston's Coldest Night of the Year walk runs Saturday

Walking around on a cold winter's night is chill if you're wearing a warm toque that reads 'Coldest Night of the Year'.

On Feb. 25, you'll be joined by thousands of people in 184 Coldest Night of the Year walks across Canada to raise funds for homeless people.

Since 2011, the national event has raised more than $57,000,000 supporting communities and charity partners serving families, youth, and adults experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger across Canada.

"Last year we raised nearly $150,000 to support programming, operational and administrative costs," said Alicia Kalozdi-MacMillan, fundraising director for the Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today group – or S.H.I.F.T. in Alliston.

"S.H.I.F.T.'s goal is to support individuals and families in making a shift in their circumstances by way of providing consistent trusting relationships, honest communication and promoting participant choice and empowerment," she said.

"S.H.I.F.T. provides safe, respectful, and welcoming overnight accommodation, meals and supports to those experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity in South Simcoe, predominantly during the winter months."

Kalozdi-MacMillan is asking the South Simcoe community to get behind the Coldest Night of the Year walkers with donations or by pulling on a pair of boots and joining the Feb. 25 walk in Alliston.

"This year, we've set an even higher goal of raising $200,000 to help us continue to fund our programming and our new home," Kalozdi-MacMillan said.

Related Story: Alliston shelter gets a makeover

She said the Alliston group has met each of its last four years' fundraising goals, but adds she is a little nervous this year because donations are down.

The family-friendly walk (2 km or 5 km) where folks team up, fundraise, walk, and gather to raise awareness. All proceeds raised directly benefit S.H.I.F.T.'s three vital programs, including an outreach program, a daytime drop-in program, and an emergency overnight shelter program.

Team Nottawasaga O.P.P. or "NottyOPP" will participate in the walk by registering at 4:30 p.m. and stepping off at 5 p.m., from the Alliston Memorial Arena, located at 49 Nelson Street W., in Alliston.