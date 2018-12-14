

CTV Barrie





Baxter Canada has invested $26-million into the Alliston facility ensuring the local plant is here to stay.

The investment will mean job security for the 450 employees at the plant that has been in Alliston for more than 60 years.

“For us at this site, it really means we’ll be able to continue to meet the demands of the Canadian market, possibly supplying other markets as well,” said plant manager, Elaine Copsey.

Baxter Canada is a global medical equipment manufacturer. The Alliston plant makes life-saving IV and dialysis products, like IV fluid.

Copsey says it’s the largest manufacturer for those types of products in the country.

The $26-million investment will be used to upgrade the plant’s operations, bring in new technology, and expand the overall size of the facility.

“The Alliston facility is truly best in class, from our management system with continuous improvement at its core, to a culture of quality and safety,” said Baxter Canada President and General Manager, Stephen Thompson. “We reviewed our North American supply chain, and this highlighted the need to invest in our Alliston plant to ensure we continue to be an integral part of our operations worldwide. We want to be able to provide support whenever required to ensure the needs of our patients and service providers are continuously met.”