Alliston hospital launches at-home care program for discharged patients

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Alliston recently partnered with Bayshore HealthCare to launch the Stevenson@Home program to help patients feel more comfortable and ease the strain on the rural hospital.

"This program is to help patients that don't need to be here in the hospital but still need some wrap-around care," explained Kim Charman, SMH director of clinical services.

The wrap-around care includes nurses, personal support workers, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, social workers and dieticians.

"It's a specifically at-hospital-for-discharge-planning program. Which means that they would be admitted or in Emergency at the time and be eligible that way knowing that they're going to get better and be more comfortable at home," said Lexia Ramjitsingh, program transition navigator.

The program will help free up hospital beds, which is beneficial for a more rural population like Alliston.

"It really creates that flow through so that they can maintain their capacity levels and also services a region that's extremely hard to service, lots of spread out homes," said Danielle Holler, Bayshore Healthcare regional director.

"I think it's a great benefit for seniors my age, even under my age, if they need help," said the first patient to participate in the program, Yvonne Deveaux.

The Alliston resident said she's been enjoying receiving care in the comfort of her own home and believes it's helping her recovery.

"I think it's a wonderful, wonderful experience to have everybody coming to your home," Deveaux added.

Staff say the program is beneficial for families, too.

"It really supports the family unit in knowing that their loved one is safe, they're in their home, they're being seen daily so that there is interaction with the patient in their home," said Holler.

Alongside Deveaux, there are now eight other patients in the Stevenson@Home program.

Patients can stay with the program for up to 16 weeks.