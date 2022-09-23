Alliston facility celebrates official opening for children and youth with special needs

South Simcoe One Roof celebrated the official opening of its facility in Alliston for children and youth with special needs.

The facility opened its doors 2019, but the grand opening was postponed due to the pandemic.

Four organizations, including Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the Children's Treatment Network, took over a former bank space to offer services from physiotherapy to speech and hearing programs, occupational therapy, and family resources under one roof.

"Families can come to One Roof and see everybody that they need to see, especially in the early years when diagnosis may be happening or when they are just lost," said Sue Bonke, Simcoe County resource consultation.

One Roof tries to ease some of the fear and anxiety of those needing support and their families.

South Simcoe One Roof is located at at 129 Young Street.