BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver crashes into hydro pole in Oro-Medonte

    Emergency crews attend a collision involving a single vehicle and a hydro pole on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 16, 2024. (Source: OPP) Emergency crews attend a collision involving a single vehicle and a hydro pole on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 16, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Police arrested a woman accused of being intoxicated and crashing along Line 12 in Oro-Medonte.

    The collision happened in the southbound lanes Friday afternoon when a vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a hydro pole.

    Emergency crews arrived to find the driver, a 66-year-old woman, with minor injuries.

    She was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the hospital for treatment.

    As a result of the charges, her driver's licence was immediately suspended for three months, and the vehicle was impounded for one week.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?

    Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News