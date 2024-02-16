Allegedly impaired driver crashes into hydro pole in Oro-Medonte

Police arrested a woman accused of being intoxicated and crashing along Line 12 in Oro-Medonte.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes Friday afternoon when a vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a hydro pole.

Emergency crews arrived to find the driver, a 66-year-old woman, with minor injuries.

She was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the hospital for treatment.

As a result of the charges, her driver's licence was immediately suspended for three months, and the vehicle was impounded for one week.