Allegedly impaired driver busted with dozens of cartons of unmarked cigarettes

Police busted an allegedly impaired driver in Barrie with dozens of cartons of unmarked cigarettes.

According to Barrie police, an officer pulled the vehicle over on Ferndale Drive, south of Dunlop Street, on Friday night.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment, and a roadside Alcohol Screening Device registered a fail.

The 62-year-old man from Oro-Medonte was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up 66 cartons of unmarked cigarettes, valued at roughly $4,000.

Along with impaired driving, the Oro-Medonte man is charged with possessing unmarked cigarettes and transporting unmarked cigarettes in bulk with no registration certificate.