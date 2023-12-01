Alleged suspect who made bomb threats in Ontario arrested in Morocco: OPP
An individual believed to be responsible for bomb threats across much of Ontario in early November was arrested in Morocco.
Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stated in a press release that multiple schools and several public facilities had received "threatening messages" advising where the bombs would be located at each organization on November 1.
No actual explosives were ever found.
After Belgium schools received a series of bomb threats earlier this week, Belgium and international police believe they have captured a suspect in Morocco.
The OPP's investigation in this province has given investigators strong reason to believe the individual from Morocco was also responsible for the threats and significant disruption here in Ontario.
The Criminal Investigation Branch, working with the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team, continues to investigate and will be working closely with Belgian police.
Police will not speculate when or if the individual will face charges in Canada.
-
-
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month as job creation continues to lag population growth in the country.
-
-
-
