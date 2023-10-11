Alleged drug dealer busted in Barrie
A Scarborough man was busted with a large cache of drugs in a central Barrie home, police say.
Officers visited a home on Boys Street on Friday night for reported suspicious behaviour.
Inside the home, police claim to have found a 23-year-old Scarborough man carrying a stockpile of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone.
He was charged for possession and trafficking offences and was held for a bail hearing as he also had outstanding warrants.
