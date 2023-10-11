Barrie

    • Alleged drug dealer busted in Barrie

    Police seized drugs in Barrie, Fri. Oct. 6, 2023 (Source: Barrie Police Service) Police seized drugs in Barrie, Fri. Oct. 6, 2023 (Source: Barrie Police Service)

    A Scarborough man was busted with a large cache of drugs in a central Barrie home, police say.

    Officers visited a home on Boys Street on Friday night for reported suspicious behaviour.

    Inside the home, police claim to have found a 23-year-old Scarborough man carrying a stockpile of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone.

    He was charged for possession and trafficking offences and was held for a bail hearing as he also had outstanding warrants.

