

CTV Barrie





An alleged associate of a well-known street gang was released from jail on Wednesday.

Police arrested Jalen Pitt in Wasaga Beach on September 12. Officers say he had a loaded gun, along with a large quantity of cocaine and digital scales.

The Peel Region Guns and Gangs unit had the 20-year-old Brampton man under surveillance for several hours after receiving information that members of an organized criminal gang, the Crips, would be in the area.

The Crown attorney said releasing Pitt would put members of the community at risk.

“This was serious. He had a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber. He had a large quantity of drugs. “

The accused was released on bail and is under house arrest.

Pitt is banned from being in Simcoe County except for his court appearances.

He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.