All that glitters may be stolen jewelry

Over $500,000 in stolen jewelry has been recovered.

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating the rightful owners of a large stash of jewelry they have recovered.

Police say two women were allegedly involved in distraction thefts and robberies within York Region.

Driving an SUV, the two young women would approach seniors and begin a conversation. During the interactions, police say the women would replace the victims' real jewelry with cheap costume jewelry.

In some instances, they used force and assaulted the victims when attempting to remove the jewelry.

On June 5, police charged two 26-year-old Toronto women and seized more than $500,000 in stolen jewelry.

Now investigators are hoping the victims come forward to collect their items.

Police believe the pair worked throughout the GTA and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.