All that glitters may be stolen jewelry

York Regional Police is looking for the owner of watches and other jewelry recovered. Thurs. June 22, 2023 (Supplied: York Regional Police) York Regional Police is looking for the owner of watches and other jewelry recovered. Thurs. June 22, 2023 (Supplied: York Regional Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver