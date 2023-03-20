Ahmadiyya Muslim Community welcomes all in first Innisfil event

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community held its first event in Innisfil at Town Hall on Mon. March 20, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community held its first event in Innisfil at Town Hall on Mon. March 20, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver